Kabir Mohammed appointed FAAN MD as Buhari approves reorganisation -Full list

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reorganisation of Agencies under the Ministry of Aviation in line with the new Acts of the National Assembly which he assented to, and were gazetted recently.

According to a statement signed by Odatayo Oluseyi, Head, Press & Public Affairs in the Ministry, highlights of the reorganisation include the creation of new Directorates in some of the Agencies prominent amongst which are the Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Corporate Services and Aviation Security Directorates.

The creation of the Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Directorate is to put the Agencies on their toes in terms of adequately addressing complaints by their respective stakeholders and oversee the Public Affairs / Protocol, Consumer Protection, SERVICOM and Anti-Corruption Departments while the Aviation Security Directorate in the NCAA will regulate the activities of the AVSEC personnel, especially with their recent arms-bearing status. The Corporate Services Directorates are to oversee the Procurement and Planning, Research and Departments.

In line with the above, the President has approved the appointment of Kabir Yusuf Mohammed as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Until his appointment, Kabir Yusuf Mohammed was the Regional General Manager, Central Region Airports, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Chairman of the Aviation Roadmap Implementation Committee.

Similarly, Engr Tayib Odunowo has been appointed the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to take over from Mr Matthew Lawrence Pwajok who reverts to his substantive position as Director of Operations of the Agency.

The Directors-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Engr Akin Olateru the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof Mansur Matazu and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu are to run the remaining course of their tenures in line with the Acts setting up their respective Agencies, while the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Zaria, Captain Bako Mansur Modibo has been granted a one-year extension, also in line with the Act setting up the College.

In order to reposition the Agencies to perform their statutory duties as enshrined in the Acts, the Minister of Aviation has also approved the appointment of some new Directors. This is to address the requirements of the Acts for appropriate placements, Federal character requirements etc

The appointments::

FAAN:

Managing Director – Mr Kabir Yusuf Mohammed – Human Resources and Admin. – Shehu D. Mohammed Commercial and Business Management – Olumuyiwa Femi-Pearse Corporate Services – Barr. Azubuike Okorie General Manager (Statistics) – Kingsley Uchechukwu Okunji General Manager (Special Duties) – Jemilu Abdulrahman

NCAA:

Director General/CEO – Capt Musa S. Nuhu Director, Airworthiness Standards – Engr Gbolahan Abatan Director, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards – Engr. Godwin Balang Director, Operations – Capt. Ibrahim Danbazau Director, Air Transport Regulations – Mr Olaniyi Saraku Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection – Capt. Chris Najomo Director, Aviation Security – Air Cdr Hambali Tukur Director, Corporate Services – R. M. Daku (Mrs) Company Secretary/Legal Adviser – Mrs Mary Tufano General Manager (Audit) – Mrs Dawa Gyaks General Manager (Accounts) – Mr Aminu Tasi’u

NSIB

Director General/CEO – Engr Akin Olateru Director, Finance and Accounts – Mr Ori Bassey Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection – Dr James A. Odaudu Director, Corporate Services – Oliobi Godfrey Ikemefuna Transport Investigation – Capt Tosin Odulaja Company Secretary/Legal Adviser – Barr. Illitrus Ahmadu

NIMET:

Director General/CEO – Prof Mansur Bako Matazu Human Resources and Admin. – Saleh Tukur Yusuf Director , Weather Forecasting Services – Daniel Okafor Chibueze Public Affairs and Consumer Protection – Ahmed A. Sanusi Director, Research and Training, Prof Effiong Essien Oku

NAMA:

Director General/CEO – Engr A. Tayib Odunowo Director , Operations – Matthew Lawrence Pwajok Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection – Khalid Emele Corporate Services – Mr Uchendu Chibuzo Oji General Manager, Public Affairs – Amaka Ude Walker (Mrs)

All the appointments are with immediate effect