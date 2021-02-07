Kabara affair: Ganduje accepts dialogue between AbdulJabbar,  other scholars

….All Sects to be invited, prominent scholars from outside Kano to witness

After special meeting between the Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and Islamic Clerics from all Muslim Sects, on the need to allow for a dialogue between AbdulJabbar Sheikh Nasiru Kabara, and other scholars, the governor has accepted dialogue to hold in fews days to come.

According to a statement by Abba Anwar, the governor’s media aide on Sunday, many prominent scholars from all sects were in attendance, with the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr Muhammad Tahar Adam, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Ali Haruna Makoda and former gubernatorial candidate in Kano, Malam Saluhu Sagir Takai, among others.

He said, “After the meeting, resolutions were made and agreed upon by the governor. He accepts the dialogue between the parties, as a response to AbdulJabbar call for justice.

“It was agreed that, all Sects of the Muslims would be represented at the dialogue meeting. While some prominent scholars would also be invited from outside Kano to witness the dialogue.

“Government will provide a venue for the dialogue and the necessary security for the overall safety of the exercise, before, during and after.

“Those to be involved from all Muslim Sects are given two weeks maximum, to go and prepare their points of argument/dialogue for engaging AbdulJabbar in the much waited dialogue.

The statement added that “Governor Ganduje also accepted that the dialogue would be linked LIVE in all radio stations, both local and foreign. He urged people to remain calm and peaceful before, during and after the dialogue.”

