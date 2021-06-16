JUSUN’s suspended strike: Courts in Imo yet to resume sitting

Members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Imo chapter, resumed work on Wednesday after Friday’s suspension of the more than two-month-old nationwide strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the resumption of work in Owerri, the state capital, reports that workers were seen in their officies exchanging pleasantries among themselves.



However, court sittings had yet to commence in the courts visited.

In some of the courts in Owerri North, Owerri West and Owerri Municipal Local Government Areas, workers were busy cleaning up their offices, preparatory to the day’s activities.

Also, casual workers, including cleaners and gardeners, were busy tidying up the premises, which had been overgrown with weeds.



Security men were also seen at their duty posts, which were under lock and key during the strike.

In separate interviews with NAN, some of the workers and lawyers said they were happy the strike was suspended to pave the way for a permanent resolution of the dispute.

A Court Clerk, who identified himself simply as Anthony, said the strike did no good to any of the parties.



“The issues at stake should have been resolved amicably between the Governors Forum and JUSUN, without the workers going on strike,” Anthony said.

Also, Mr Chinomso Chikaire, a lawyer, said the courts could only resume sitting on the express directive of the state Chief Judge, Justice Ijeoma Agugua.



He said that all the cases filed in court during the period of the strike were given a waiver, pending the resumption of sittings.

“Workers have resumed. Cleaners and other workers are here and offices are bustling with activities as you can see,” he said. (NAN)