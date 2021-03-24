The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has threatened to embark on a “warning strike’’ if the Federal Government continued to delay the implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

Mr Nwachukwu Anthony, Rivers Chairman of JUSUN, told newsmen on Wednesday in Port Harcourt that the union had decided to embark on the warning strike as soon as the 21-day ultimatum issued to the government lapsed on March 15.

He alleged that the executive arm of the Federal and State Governments had over the years refused to grant financial autonomy to the judiciary, which is the third arm of the government.

“This refusal is clearly a way of enslaving the staff and making them subservient.

“Our major demand is that if financial autonomy is not implemented it will lead to a total shutdown of all judicial facilities across the country,” Nwachukwu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that about three years ago, the Federal Government promised to negotiate with judicial staff on a better welfare package. (NAN)

