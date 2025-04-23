JUSUN suspends indefinite strike in Benue

The Executive Council of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Benue State Branch, on Tuesday suspended its indefinite strike.

By Emmanuel Antswen

The Executive Council of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Benue State Branch, on Tuesday suspended its indefinite strike.

This was contained in a memo signed by JUSUN Chairman, Mr Terlumun Aba, on Tuesday in Makurdi, and addressed to the chief registrar of state’s High Court, directors in the Ministry of Justice, and judiciary staff.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the state’s chapter of the union had on Dec. 6, 2024, embarked on an indefinite strike over non implementation of the new minimum wage.

NAN further reports that Gov Hyacinth Alia had in the last quarter of 2024 approved and implemented a N75,000 new minimum wage for all workers, which was rejected by JUSUN.

According to the memo, the National Headquarters has approved that the ongoing industrial action embarked on by the Benue branch be suspended.

‎”The suspension became necessary following a positive response of Benue State Government towards our demands.

‎”In regards to the above, the Chairman Comrade Aba Terlumun, has directed all staff of Benue State Judiciary to cease any further escalation of the strike; and as a matter of urgency, resume work tomorrow (Wednesday), April 23, 2025.

‎”Your cooperation during the strikie period is highly appreciated,” the statement read. (NAN)