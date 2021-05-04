As the industrial action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) enters its fifth week, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has resolved to engage relevant stakeholders on financial autonomy for the Judiciary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that JUSUN on April 6, embarked on a nationwide strike action calling for a full implementation of financial autonomy for the Judiciary.

As a direct fall out of the strike, the union directed closure of all entrances to courts premises in the country.

With the strike action now in its fifth week, the NBA leadership has urged all lawyers to be patient , with a promise to continuously engage the relevant stakeholders to ensure full compliance with financial autonomy for the Judiciary.

In a statement signed by NBA national Publicity Secretary, Dr Rapulu Nduka, the association commended its members for standing firm in their quest for a true independence of the Judiciary, and assured of continuous engagements.

“As you are aware, the strike action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has entered its fifth week; the implication of this, is that our courts are shut down, thereby halting the activities of the third arm of government.

“Be assured that the leadership of the NBA will continue to engage the various stakeholders in ensuring that the constitutional provisions guaranteeing the financial autonomy of the judiciary, are enforced to the latter, as a condition precedent for calling off the strike action.

“The NBA leadership commends the efforts of its Branches in standing firm, and putting the necessary pressure on the various State Governments, to obey the law in this regard; the various branches are urged not to relent in the interest of our democracy,” he said

He said that the NBA leadership is not unmindful of the financial strain on legal practitioners, occasioned by the ongoing strike, and pleaded with members to be patient as the ongoing struggle anchors on the Association’s paramount mandate of promoting the rule of law. (NAN)

