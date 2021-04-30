JUSUN strike: NBA embarks on bail of suspects in detention

The National Human Committee (NHRC) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has directed its members to conduct frequent visits to Police stations to ensure bail of suspects detained for minor offences.

The committee gave the in a memo by its Chairman, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), signed by its Secretary, Mr Bernard Onigah, and addressed to all NBA chairmen and vice-chairmen Friday.

He said the was due to the ongoing  by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) had stalled activities in courts nationwide.

While stressing the visits would continue throughout the duration of the , he directed the members to undertake frequent visits to police stations within the jurisdiction of their branches.

“You should intervene and ensure that suspects involved in minor offences and petty crimes are granted bail liberal terms, pending the calling off of by JUSUN.

“You should closely with the Divisional Police Officers and Police Counsel to ensure the protection of the Fundamental Human of Nigerians and also provide advice to the police when necessary and needed.

“This exercise to continue throughout the duration of the strike as further directed by the chairman,” he said (NAN)

