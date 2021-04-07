JUSUN strike: Inmates stranded at courts in Sokoto

Awaiting trial inmates in Sokoto State were on stranded as court entrances were locked following strike by members of Judiciary Staff of Nigeria (JUSUN).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that strike was in compliance with directives issued by national body of JUSUN over non-implementation of financial for the judiciary by state  governments.

A NAN correspondent who visited state High Court, high Court and Court of Appeal in Sokoto observed that all courts were locked by .

Mr Abdulnasir Muhammad, the JUSUN Zonal Vice Chairman North and state Chairman of the , said the lockout was in compliance with the directives by the ’s national secretariat.

“Our action is following the failure of state governments to implement the provision as enclosed in Section 81(3) 121 (3) and 162 (9) of the of the Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“This is in furtherance of failure of the government to comply with the court order of Jan. 13, 2014  and the failure to comply with Executive Order 10 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Therefore, the indefinite strike will remain government complies with JUSUN request for financial that will enhance the work force of judiciary workers in the country,” he said.

Muhammad further restated that the union demanded for full implementation of financial for the judiciary in accordance with the presidential directive.

He urged members to stay at home, pending further directives from national secretariat. (NAN)

