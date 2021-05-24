JUSUN Strike: Former Ondo NBA chair urges FG to address demands

May 24, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 A legal practitioner, Mr Omololu Bagbe, has appealed to the Federal Government to shift over the lingering strike of the Judicial Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

Bagbe, the immediate past Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (), Okitipupa Chapter Ondo State, made the appeal an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday Okitipupa.

Bagbe said that shifting would avert lawlessness occasioned piling-up of cases at the courts across the country.

NAN recalls that JUSUN had on April 6, embarked on an indefinite strike to press home demand financial .

He also urged the Federal Government to due process through the constitution other to resolve the contention.

According to Bagbe, the strike is unformatted and things can no longer be the same through the strike by JUSUN.

“The prolonged strike, if not halted Federal Government, can increase lawlessness the country as there are several cases pilling up across law courts.

“The prolonged strike is not necessary because the constitution stipulates the financial , the Federal Government should shift by acceding to the yearnings of JUSUN as a matter of urgency,’’ Bagbe said.

He added that the prolonged strike would not be of any good to the country at large and that peace should be given a chance. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,