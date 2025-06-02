JUSUN strike: FHC Lagos workers sent home

The Federal High Court (FHC) workers in Lagos joined their counterparts on Monday and embarked on a strike called by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

By Sandra Umeh

The workers were directed to return home by officials of JUSUN, who were seen around the premises.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the union had, by a circular on May 30, mandated all its chapters to direct their staff members to stay at home from June 1.

The union was pressing for payment of a five-month wage award, including implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage, as well as 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary increases.

NAN also reports that on Monday, staff members of the FHC in Lagos, as well as lawyers, litigants and journalists, who arrived at the court, were denied access.

The strike also affected food vendors at the court premises, who were equally directed to return home.

Part of the circular issued by the body reads: “This directive follows unfruitful meetings in the presence of the Minister of Labour and Employment, who was conciliating on our matter.

“We believe that, as directed by the organs of the union, the National Working Committee and National Executive Council of our great union, the action will continue until further notice.”

NAN recalls that there were earlier reports of some JUSUN chapters backing out of the strike, but the gates of the FHC in Lagos remained closed at press time.

NAN also reports that the strike did not affect the state high courts and magistrates’ courts. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)