JUSUN strike: Editors forum calls for dialogue, conflict resolution

The Judicial Editors Forum (JEF), on Tuesday, urged the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to engage in a fruitful dialogue to end its strike.

By Sandra Umeh

The forum made the call in a statement issued by its Chairman, Mr Samuel Popoola, in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JUSUN had in a circular on May 30 mandated its chapters to direct their members to down tools with effect from June 1.

The union said the strike was to press home its demand for payment of arrears of five months’ wage award, implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage and implementation of 25/35 per cent salary increase, by the Federal Government.

NAN reports that federal courts across the country have been shut since Monday following the strike.

Lawyers, judiciary and non-judiciary staff, as well as litigants, could not gain entrance into the premises of the courts on Monday morning due to the strike.

The industrial action has continued on Tuesday, still paralysing court activities.

In the statement, JEF urged parties in the dispute to resume dialogue and ensure fruitful resolution of the conflict in the interest of the litigating public.

“The Judicial Editors Forum, as a stakeholder in the judiciary, lends its voice along with other well-meaning Nigerians to call for a peaceful resolution of the ongoing industrial action by JUSUN.

“The demands are clear, but the most important thing, at this point, is how to chart the way forward and ensure a progressive outcome.

“Actions like these are not uncommon in a democratic society where the rule of law prevails. However, it is instructive that parties allow greater wisdom to prevail, lest we allow things to fall apart.

“Experiences of both litigants, lawyers, judicial and non-judicial staff, including visitors, who were forced to return home out of frustration on Monday, are quite sad,” JEF stated.

It said that in a democratic dispensation, the judiciary remained the only temple of justice and the last hope of the common man.

“If the courtrooms remain closed, it also means that expectations and/or hopes of many litigants may be dashed.”

The forum called on the Federal Government and JUSUN to return to the negotiation table and find lasting solutions.

NAN reports that state high courts and magistrates’ courts are not affected by the strike. (NAN)