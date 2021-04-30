The National leadership of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has decried the resumption notice by the Lagos State Judiciary from its ongoing nationwide strike.

The national leadership of the union, described as sabotage and unacceptable, the notice of partial resumption by the Lagos state Judiciary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that JUSUN on April 6, embarked on a nationwide industrial action calling for a full implementation of financial autonomy for the Judiciary.

On April 15, following an executive meeting of JUSUN’s National Working Committee (NEC) the union staged a protest in all its branches, demanding that state governors gave full effect to Constitutional provisions on financial autonomy for the Judiciary.

NAN, however, recalls that in a communique issued by the Lagos chapter of JUSUN on April 27, the administrative department of the Lagos State judiciary, issued a corresponding notice directing all members of staff to resume at their various duty posts on April 29.

Reacting to the resumption notice, the National Secretary of JUSUN, Mr Isaiah Adesola said on Friday that the ongoing strike by the union had a history which dated back to a Court Judgment delivered in favour of JUSUN in 2014.

According to him, the findings of the court is in favour of the union and same decision has neither been appealed nor challenged at a higher court, adding that there has also not been an obedience to the court’s order.

“”This strike is called by the NEC of this union and so, no branch or chapter has the powers or authority to hold a congress within their states to decide to go back to work.

“The NEC called out the workers on strike and it is the NEC that will announce to all the workers or Nigerians that the dispute have been settled and then people can resume work.

“So, what they are doing in Lagos is self made.

“However, we have mandated the chapters in the south west or the five other states to move down to Lagos and close down the gates of the courts.

“What the Lagos chapter is doing is seen as a sabotage against the intentions of the union,” he said.

According to him, the action of the Lagos chapter may instigate other states to follow suit, adding that such development will not be in the best interest of the union and the judiciary at large. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

