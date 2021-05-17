JUSUN: Lagos lawyers bemoan effect of strike on police stations

 Some Lagos-based lawyers on Monday expressed concern over the effect of the ongoing strike Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), on stations across the nation.

The lawyers said this while speaking the News Agency of Nigeria () in separate interviews in Lagos.

They said that stations be overwhelmed lots of detainees awaiting bail and other forms of judicial remedies.

They, however, suggested that alternative dispute resolution should be explored by detainees and their lawyers to aid decongest stations.

Mr Bayo Akinlade, a lawyer and the Convener of a group, `Fight Against Corruption in the Judiciary’, commended the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (Lagos State Office) for declaring a Police Duty Solicitor Scheme (PDSS) week.

According to him, the PDSS week will enable lawyers to volunteer and visit police stations near them, to give legal aid to detainees.

“The PDSS week has become important especially in response to the current state of the nation regarding the ongoing JUSUN strike.

“In as much as the judiciary is fighting a course through the JUSUN strike, we cannot let a common man languish in police detention unattended to,” Akinlade said.

To Mr Chibuikem Opara, an Ikeja-based lawyer, alternative dispute resolution had become the viable option in settling minor offences and misdemeanors.

“Some lawyers interfere in some cases by opting to explore other modes of dispute resolution.

“Some culprits agree to make themselves available to the as at when , even on daily basis, to avoid being detained.

“While police stations mostly detain culprits and suspects of non bailable offences,” Opara said.

Mr Bodunrin Adewole of Legal Direct Chambers, said it was an unfortunate situation because where criminal law required court bail for an offence, nothing be done without a court order.

Adewole said that the JUSUN strike had affected all courts – magistrate, court, court of appeal and Supreme Court.

“As the courts cannot function without judicial staff, police stations will be filled beyond capacity.

“It must be noted that the strike also affects civil actions where interim and interlocutory injunctions are urgently required to preserve the subject matter of pending actions.

“An urgent solution must therefore be found to bring judicial staff back to work without any further delay,” Adewole suggested. ()

