JUSUN commends Ngige for support during strike

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has commended the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, for his intervention its industrial action to independence of judiciary the country.

Mr Emmanuel Abisoye, JUSUN Deputy President, said this a letter appreciation to the minister on Monday Abuja.

The letter was made available to newsmen by Mr Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Press and Relations the .

Abisoye said “The above mentioned union writes to appreciate your support the period of her industrial action to press home her demands for a free, strong and judiciary in Nigeria.

“The union believes that if judiciary became free, the justice system would be better administered betterment of .

“While thanking you for your support and after the turbulent time of our great union, we assure you of our support always.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JUSUN had on June 9, its two-month nationwide strike the failure oF government to implement the law recognising financial autonomy judiciary.

NAN also reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had, on May 22, 2020, signed into law an Order granting financial autonomy to the legislature and judiciary across the 36 states of the federation.(NAN)

