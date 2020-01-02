Justice sector impacted positively on Nigerians in 2019 – Malami

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has said that the country’s justice sector has recorded tremendous success in speedy implementation of justice in 2019.

He stated this on Thursday in Good Morning Nigeria, NTA’s news magazine program.

Malami, the first Minister to have participated in this year’s Good Morning Nigeria NTA program, explained that his ministry’s policies in 2019 have succeeded in deepening the country’s democratic process by pushing for legislations and constitutional amendments.

In the area of institutional support also, the Attorney General said the judicial autonomy at states’ level has succeeded in ensuring efficient and speedy determination of election petitions, noting that judicial amendment that reviewed the nature of cases that could go to Supreme Court has reduced the number of outstanding cases pending adjudication at the apex court.

Malami also said his ministry has been able to fully support the present administration’s anti-corruption crusade by ensuring the recovery of billions of stolen funds to the country.

He added that the Ministry of Justice has supported the legislation that boosted the country’s revenue generation to a substantial level, thereby increasing its Internally Generated Revenue, more than ever before. This according to him has played vital role in Nigeria’s economic advancement and prosperity.

The Justice Ministry according to Malami has provided the desired support to security security. He said with his Ministry’s support, Nigeria has saved enough money that ordinarily would be spent on security.

He observed that with proscribtion of some organisations presumed to be threat to national security, the Ministry has made Nigeria to avoid spendings on avoidable security challenges.

The AGF then assured Nigerians his ministry’s commitment to push for legislations that will better their lives, particularly in the area of safeguarding their rights, Justice Sector Reforms and enhancement of the rule of law, among others.

Making reference to the recent Federal Government’s decision of releasing the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, Malami assured Nigerians that government will continue to ensure compliance with court orders and upholding the rule of law in 2020 and beyond.