Justice, right attitude are solutions to Nigeria’s problems – SDP Presidential Aspirant

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

A presidential Aspirant on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewale Adebayo, says justice, right attitude among leaders and patriotism are the key solutions to Nigeria’s problem.

Adebayo stated this on Monday at the SDP secretariat in Abuja when he submitted his letter of intent to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the party.

He said that justice, right attitude among leaders and patriotism are factors that will make Nigeria work in the second republic.

“The new thing we are bringing to the table is our newness, fresh people, fresh minds, there is an abiding understanding of the problems.

“The things that made politicians to succeed in the first and second republics was leadership character, patriotism and justice.

“So if we install these principles which money cannot buy and you make them to work in this country, everything will work,” he said.

Adebayo said that he choose to contest on the platform of the SDP because the party will win the 2023 general elections by taking advantage of the new Electoral Act and working hard with Nigerians across all the Polling Units across the country.

He said: “SDP is a party with track record. It is a party that does not believe in cutting corners. It is a party that is right for people like us who are connected to the people of Nigeria.”

He also said that competent leadership was what Nigeria needed to address the issue of insecurity, fuel scarcity and unemployment.

On his plan for women, Adewole said if elected, he plans to run a good government that addresses major issues such as insecurity, unemployment and moral decadence that women cried about.

“If you have a country doing well, it is the children of the women that are doing well and they themselves would be free to explore the quality that God has given them.

“You cannot run Government without involving the women because they know the issues, they may not know the politics but they know the issues.”

He also expressed confidence that if elected he would solve the problem of incessant strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the country.

“I was in the university of Ife in 1998 and I spent two and a half years extra because of ASUU strike and our ministers at that time, Jibrilu Aminu and Babs Fafunwa, said there was not enough money to fund the universities.

“Then ASUU with government came with the idea of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

“Now we have too much money, yet ASUU is on strike because as soon as the money accumulated, the people in politics took over the ministry of education and started sharing the money so there is too much money.

“I will ensure that TETFund is managed by those in the academia and government would not have any role to play in it.” (NAN)

