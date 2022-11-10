Justice Odili appointed chairperson National Human Rights Journal editorial board

By Edith Nwapi

Retired Justice Mary Odili has been appointed as Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Journal editorial board.

Inaugurating the board, the Executive Secretary of the commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu, SAN, said the journal serves as a useful resource for human rights research.

He said the journal is a collection of scholarly full-length articles on contemporary issues on human rights.

According to Ojukwu, the maiden edition was published in 2011 with the last one published in 2017.

” We reached out to eminent persons who have made their mark in human rights work and could not have put togather a more deserving team.

” The journal like all publications of the commission, is circulated free of charge to the public, both in hard copy and e-copy.

” It serves as a useful resource for human rights research and scholarly work and has been described in many quarters as being of high standards.

“Not :wanting to rest on our oars, the commission is determined to improve on the quality of the journal.

” For this reason, has done extra painstaking work to come uo with this present edition.

” It has also carefully selected these eminent persons to serve in the editorial board.

” In addition, the cimmission has registered with the African Journal Online (AJOL) which us the World ‘s largest and preeminent platform of African published peer-reviewed scholarly journals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other members are are Prof Obiora Okafor, Prof Abubakar Muazu, Prof Deji Adekunle, :Prof. Jemila Nasir.

The issue Editors are Mrs Ifeoma Nwakama, director, Human Rights Institute of NHRC, Prof Emily Alemika and Prof Uchenna Emelonye with Ojkwu as the Editor-in-Chief.

In her inaugural speech, Odili, said: “I am sure I speak for other members of the board when I say that the national human rights commission has over the years, proved to be an outstanding institution in the protection and promotion of human rights in Nigeria.

” So partnering with them in this regard is a great privilege.

” I have watched your activities with keen interest, being myself a firm believer of the need to have a society where the culture of respect for human rights is promoted.

“I am sure that my years on the bench show clearly my stance on issues of respect for human rights.

” The NHRC journal is an important publication by the commission where various persons are able to come up with scholarly articles to express themselves in different areas of human rights.

” Human rights affects every aspect of our everyday lives and is at the heart of development itself.

” It is therefore important to constantly update our knowledge on human rights issues, especially in a world where countries are judged by the level of compliance with human rights norms and standards.

” These articles provoke reflection on their target issues and promote knowledge in human rights generally. (NAN)

