Justice not served by Presidential Tribunal Judgment – PDP

…says judgement rich in technicalities, deficient in logic

By Yohana Samson

The Peoples Democratic Party and its Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, have announced their rejection of the entire judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court which upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said justice was not served by the judgment.

Ologunagba said, “Few moments ago, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) delivered Judgment in the Petition filed by our Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Candidate, Atiku Abubakar against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the declaration of the APC and Senator Tinubu as Winner of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election by INEC.

“As a Party, we have had an initial review of the Judgment as delivered by the PEPC and we unequivocally reject the said Judgement in its entirety.

“The Judgement is against reason, against the facts and evidence presented in Court; against the relevant Electoral Laws, Guidelines and Regulations as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“Indeed, the Judgment is generous in technicalities and very short in delivering substantial justice in the matter.

“The PDP, as a law-abiding political Party, will with our lawyers, have a comprehensive review of the Judgment and decide on the next line of action within the ambit of the law.

“The PDP calls on Nigerians to remain at alert, calm and united as our Party continues to lead the charge to defend Democracy and ensure that the Will of the people as expressed in the February 25, 2023 Presidential election is respected and restored.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

