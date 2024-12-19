Justice, Not Dele Farotimi, Incarcerated in Ado-Ekiti, By Ebuka Ukoh

As a Social Worker and Researcher, I feel for the soul of any country that oppresses its people. Therefore, I must lend my voice in condemnation of the unjust incarceration of Mr. Dele Farotimi, an activist lawyer and advocate for justice and human rights.

His plight exemplifies the fragility of individual freedom in the face of institutional power and exposes the deep imbalance in Nigeria’s social justice system. I never met Farotimi except through his works. So, I write this as a duty to Nigeria, my beloved country.

Barr. Farotimi’s arrest and subsequent prison detention are a chilling reminder of the systemic flaws that plague Nigeria. Here is a man whose life’s work has been a relentless pursuit of equity and accountability, yet he has become a victim of the very system he seeks to sanitise. His incarceration is emblematic of a broader issue: the silencing of dissent and the weaponisation of legal frameworks to stifle voices of reason and resistance.

The Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ado-Ekiti denied bail to Farotimi, in the suit filed by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, for alleged cybercrime, including defaming the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Chief Afe Babalola, SAN. The presiding magistrate, Abayomi Adeosun, adjourned the ruling on the bail application to December 20. The police counsel, Samson Osobu, had earlier flawed the bail application as incomplete and not properly filed.

Farotimi’s arrest sparked public outrage. The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, called for his immediate release in a tweet on his X handle.

“It is pertinent that the Nigerian police are notified that the institution cannot continue to be used to settle personal scores, and we, the citizens of Nigeria, would no longer tolerate such a situation,” Sowore stated. In the same vein, Femi Falana, SAN, condemned the arrest, describing it as illegal. He urged Farotimi’s unconditional release.

Farotimi’s plight is a tragic chapter in the narrative of injustice in Nigeria. In a society where power dynamics dictate access to justice, the scales are invariably tipped against those who dare to challenge the status quo. His incarceration is not just an attack on his person; it is an affront to the principles of democracy and the rule of law. When a nation’s legal and social institutions are co-opted to serve the interests of the powerful few, the very fabric of society begins to unravel.

I am committed to the dignity and worth of every individual. My profession encourages advocacy for the disenfranchised and oppressed. The treatment of Barr. Farotimi compels us to question: What does justice mean in a system where the powerful can manipulate outcomes to their favour? And what is our responsibility in the face of such systemic injustice?

The imprisonment of a crusader like Barr. Farotimi is a stark call to action. It highlights the need for comprehensive reform of Nigeria’s justice system, starting with measures to ensure transparency, accountability, and the independence of the judiciary. Advocacy organisations, civil society groups, and international bodies must join forces to demand his immediate release and the establishment of safeguards to prevent similar abuses in the future.

Moreover, we must challenge the cultural acceptance of oppression and silence. Farotimi’s incarceration is a litmus test for all Nigerians: Do we remain silent and complicit, or do we rise to defend the fundamental rights that underpin our humanity?

The soul of a nation is reflected in how it treats its people, especially those who speak truth to power. Today, Nigeria stands at a crossroads. Our choice will determine whether justice remains a fleeting ideal or becomes a tangible reality for all. As Barr. Farotimi endures this injustice, let us not allow his voice [and those of countless others] to be silenced. Let us, instead, amplify these voices in a united call for equity, justice, and the restoration of our collective dignity.

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere; the world is watching. May we rise to the occasion and ensure that the soul of Nigeria is not lost to the darkness of oppression but shines brightly as a beacon of hope and justice for generations to come.

An alum of the American University of Nigeria, Yola, Mr. Ukoh is a PhD student at Columbia University, New York.