Justice Minister, new ICPC Chairman, NBA President, others, honour Owasanoye

It was a glowing night of tributes for the hardworking and groundbreaking outgoing Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, OFR.

The dictum that says the best time to quit the stage is when the ovation is loudest amply applies to Professor Owasanoye whose first term in office expires on February 4, 2024. The Administration of President Bola Tinubu had announced his successor in person of Musa Aliyu, a lawyer and former Attorney-General of Jigawa State, on 17th October 2023 apparently as a regional balancing process to the new EFCC Chairman, Mr Ola Olukoyede on 13th October 2023. Be that as it may, Professor Owasanoye had made up his mind not to seek for second term.

To honour him, a group of friends and associates as well as senior members of staff of ICPC with surprised him and his wife Funso with a dinner at Ibeto Hotel. Selected dignitaries were invited to the occasion. Top on the list is the Honourable Lateef Fagbemi Hon. Attorney General and Minister of Justice . Others present were; Honourable Justice Benedict Kanyip, President of National Industrial Court; Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN; Incoming Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, President Nigeria Bar Association (NBA); Dr. Kole Shettima, Director, Nigeria Officer MacArthur Foundation; Sir Folu Olamiti, Former Media Consultant, ICPC; Mr. Segun Adeniyi, Chairman, ThisDay Editorial Board; Pastor Seyi Malomo Former Chaplain, Aso Rock; Mr. Ade Ipaye, Former Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (VP’s Office); Ambassador Adeyemi Dipeolu, Former Special Adviser to the President (VP’s Office); Mr. Laolu Akande, Former Senior Special Assistant (Media & Publicity) to the President (VP’s Office); Prof. Babatunde Babawale, ACAN Provost, ICPC and Ambassador Godwin Adama, Former Consular General to Johannesburg.

Professor Owasanoye received load of accolades from invited personalities in particular from honourable Minister, Lateef Fagbemi who summed all up by describing Professor Owasanoye as a reliable and dependable ally who was always around whenever “I wanted him to solve some knotty issues in my ministry.”

He said his leaving ICPC was an opportunity for him to continue to use his God given talents for himself and humanity.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

