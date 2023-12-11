Justice Minister leads Nigerian delegation to 10th COSP

Photo above: Leader of the Nigerian delegation to the 10th CoSP and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN (left) discussing with the outgoing Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, OFR, at the opening session of the tenth Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) at the Georgia World Congress Centre in Atlanta, United States on Monday, 11th December, 2023

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, is leading a delegation of Nigeria to the 10th Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption holding at the Georgia World Congress Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

The 10th CoSP is also being attended by the outgoing Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, OFR; Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Beatrice Jeddy-Agba; heads of anti-corruption agencies, senior officials of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Federal Ministry of Justice, among others.

Leader of the Nigerian delegation to the 10th CoSP and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN (left); Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, mni and the outgoing Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, OFR, at the opening session of the tenth Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) at the Georgia World Congress Centre in Atlanta, United States on Monday, 11th December, 2023.

The Tenth Session of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption COSP-UNCAC commenced on Monday,11th December till 15th December, 2023.

The COSP is a biennial event, which brings together anti-corruption law practitioners, policy makers, private sector and the civil society to renew efforts in the fight to prevent and combat corruption.

The Tenth COSP will provide another opportunity to take stock and renew global commitments to the implementation of the relevant legal instruments especially the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and COSP resolutions.

The session is expected to focus on the review of the implementation of the Convention, asset recovery, international cooperation, prevention amongst others.

Nigeria is a State Party to the COSP having signed the UNCAC in 2003 and ratified it in 2004.

Nigeria will deliver Statements, table its traditional Resolution on Beneficial Ownership and Asset Recovery and participate in Special Events as well as Bilateral Meetings during the COSP.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

