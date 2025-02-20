Justice Ikpambese remains Benue Chief Judge -NJC

This declaration is contained in a statement issued by Mrs Kemi Ogedengbe, Deputy Director of Information, NJC on Tuesday in Abuja.

By Ebere Agozie

The National Judicial Council has stated that Justice Maurice Ikpambese remains the Chief Judge of Benue.

This declaration is contained in a statement issued by Mrs Kemi Ogedengbe, Deputy Director of Information, NJC on Tuesday in Abuja.

“The attention of the NJC has been drawn to a certain media report to the effect that the Benue State House of Assembly has purportedly passed a Resolution recommending the removal of Justice Ikpambese as chief judge of Benue from office.

“Unfortunate as this development is, the council wishes to reiterate that there are clear and unambiguous provisions in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on discipline and appointment of judicial officers vested in the council, which clearly are not adhered to in the instant case.

“Although, the council had this morning received a petition against Ikpambese, that petition is yet to be investigated in line with the council’s investigation procedure and the principles of fair hearing,” the council declared.

The NJC added that as far as the council is concerned, until the complaint is investigated and deliberated upon by it, Justice Ikpambese remains the chief judge of Benue . (NAN)