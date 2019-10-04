Justice Ijeoma’s Order: Will Sowore get Dasuki’s treatment on Bail?

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the federal high Court who granted detained former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki bail in July 2018 has today also granted the detained publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore bail on stringent conditions.

The Federal Government through the Department of State Security Service (DSS) is yet to complied with the judgement on the former NSA even when a superior court of Appeal further granted another bail to Dasuki on July 10, 2019 on the same case.

PRNigeria recall that during her ruling on Monday, July 2, 2018, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had said the continued detention of Dasuki for more than three years was an aberration of the country’s rule of law as the former NSA had been granted bail by other courts five different times, orders that have been ignored by the DSS.

Meanwhile, in a ruling on Sowore’s bail application on October 4, 2019, Justice Ijeoma granted the activist bail in the sum of N100million and two sureties in like sum. The sureties must show evidence of tax payment for three years of 2014.. 2015 and 2016 and must be resident in the Federal Capital Territory.

Also the two sureties must have landed property in Abuja worth N100M and must deposit original copies of the landed with the court.

According to the court, Sowore must not travel out of Abuja during his trial and was prohibited from participating in any form of rally during the period.

Sowore was also ordered by the Judge to deposit N50M with the court registry as part of the bail conditions . He is to remain in the custody of the Department of the State Security Service DSSS pending the perfection of the bail conditions.

The second defendant, Olawale Adebayo Bakare was admitted to bail in the sum of N50M and one surety in like sum. His surety must also produce three year tax clearance and must be resident in the FCT in addition to depositing the original copy of the property title with the court.

However, he his restricted to Osogbo throughout the trial except when coming to Abuja for the trial. He is also expected to remain in the custody of the DSSS pending the perfection of his bail conditions.

Sowore was arraigned in the court on 7-count charges comprising treasonable felony over his alleged call for revolution in the country and money laundering among others. Before the arraignment on September 30, Sowore has been in the custody of the DSS following his arrest on August 3 by operatives of the DSS over alleged plan to push for the removal of President Buhari from office through unconstitutional means.

Sowore up till this moment has remained in the custody of the DSS despite an order for his release by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on September 24.

By PRNigeria