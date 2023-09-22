Justice for Mohbad can douse tension – Association

By Alaba Olusola Oke

The National Association of Ondo State Students ( NAOSS) says only justice can douse the tension over the death of the late hip-hop singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

The President of NAOSS, Mr Hammed Oyelade, said this on Friday in Akure shortly after he was elected to pilot the association’s affairs for the next one year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 27-year-old singer died on Sept.12 in a yet to be ascertained circumstances.

Oyelade added that justice for Mohbad would also repose confidence in Nigerian youths.

He said that the sudden and mysterious death of Mohbad should be properly investigated as promised by the police and the Lagos Government.

Oyelade urged the administration of President Bola Tinubu to show interest and intervene in the matter so that Nigerian youths would be assured in the “Renewed Hope Agenda’’ which geared towards justice for all.

“This matter should not be treated with kid gloves by the President and his security chiefs.

“We, therefore, call on the presidency to intervene by setting up another independent probe panel into this matter to unravel the truth.

“Only justice for Mohbad can douse the tension and further repose the confidence of young Nigerians in this country,” he stated.

Oyelade commended the Lagos State Government and the police command in Lagos State for setting up an investigative panel to unravel the death.

The NAOSS President called for transparency and regular updates from the panel and the government, adding that Nigerian youths were expecting speedy investigation that would lead to acceptable and logical outcome.

He also lauded Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo for ensuring that residents of the state were not left out in the distribution of fuel subsidy removal palliatives.

The NAOSS President, who applauded the state Transportation Palliative Initiative, said that public servants and students would be relieved.

According to him, the distribution of food items and other succour to vulnerable people in the state will go a long way to alleviate the effects of fuel subsidy.

He urged the committee in charge of the palliative programme to ensure that the implementation cut across every part of the state.

Oyelade also thanked President Tinubu for nominating Mr Ayodele Olawande as Minister of State for Youth pending his confirmation by the Senate.

He pledged that the association would be reinvigorated and ensured that its dignity with integrity was well guided.

According to him, the association will henceforth witness a of innovative programmes ranging from technologic events, economic summit, security summit to empower its members.

He added that scholarship and bursary benefits from the government and corporate organisations and individuals would be pursued vigorously for NAOSS members.

Oyelade enjoined his co-contestants and other members of the association to join him in achieving all the lofty programmes he had envisioned for the association.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Oyelade got 80 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Lemuel Akindele who had 31 votes while Miss Abosede Olamilekan had 2 votes.( NAN)

