Justice Bulkachuwa inaugurates Yola Division Court of Appeal Complex

The President Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, on Friday inaugurated the newly completed building of Yola Division of the Court of Appeal in Adamawa.

Bulkachuwa, said at the ceremony, that the inauguration was a dream come true for the project which started 10 years ago.

According to her, the completion of the project signifies a new era for the court which now has a befitting structure.

She lauded the support of the Chief Justice of Nigeria and his predecessors for their role in actualising the project.

She narrated her experience as the first Presiding Judge of the Yola Division Court in 2010 and thanked the State Government for providing temporary accommodation to the court and some staff.

In her welcome remarks, Presiding Justice of the Court, Justice Chidi Nwaoma, said the new complex has provided enough office accommodation and conductive work atmosphere.

“Our former premises at the women centre was not befitting for the court, but now we have something suitable with enough space for files and other things,” Nwaoma said.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri commended the role of the judiciary in recent time as the last hope of the common man.

Fintiri gave assurance that Adamawa and Taraba who were within the jurisdiction of the court would support it in some areas whenever the need arose.

He congratulated Justice Bulkachuwa for her meritorious services and wished her a happy retirement.

Bulkachuwa who cut the tape to inaugurate the court complex and her 70th birthday cake was supported by dignitaries including former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Mahmood. (NAN)