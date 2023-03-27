Justice Bello Foundation graduates 200 in skills acquisition

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Justice I.U. Bello Foundation has graduated its first batch of 200 beneficiaries of free comprehensive training in various skills and entrepreneurship.

The graduation, was held at an elaborate grand occasion at the Community Hall of Tukur-Tukur in Zaria on Sunday and attended by the Zazzau intelligentsia, community leaders, students in higher institutions as well as the business community from across Kaduna state.

These included Justice Mairo Mohammed, a Judge of the Kaduna State High Court, Imam Aliyu Ibrahim Chief Imam of Tukur-Tukur, Madakin Tukur-Tukur, Abubakar Sani, Alh Muhammad Balarabe, Eng Shehu Bello Kaura, Hajiya Rabi Haruna Sabon Gari and Nasirudeen Yaqub, Director General 3logy.

Justice Mairo Mohammed who chaired the occasion on behalf of the Founder, the Kuliyan Zazzau, Ishaq Usman Bello, commended the initiative as one that holds much promise in keeping the youth focused and disciplined in the pursuit of edifying goals and living with values that define the good character.

Delivering the keynote address at the event, the Spokesperson of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, while commending the initiative also called on youth in the community to acquire quality and honest education of all kinds, because according to him, one cannot lead if he is both a cheat and a glorified illiterate.

Knowledge, he said, is the foundation of good leadership, and it has no shortcuts.

“It is important that the youth who are the legitimate and natural claimants to shaping the destiny of our begin to understand the nature of our decaying economy and learn trades and skills that will rebuild its foundations.

“I particularly want to thank our father and leader, the Kuliyan Zazzau, Justice Ishaq Usman Bello for his inspiring presence in the Tukur-Tukur community and untiring efforts to keep the flames of our dedication to the general interests of the youth and the vulnerable alive.

“It is important to place on record our immeasurable gratitude to the Kuliya whose leadership, sacrifice, patriotism and unwavering commitment to the interests of the people of Tukur-Tukur and citizens of Zazzau as a whole has few parallels today,” Suleiman said.

He described the Kuliya as a mentor, a guardian, a living history and an embodiment of all the exemplary qualities young people should strive to achieve.

The youth of Tukur-Tukur and indeed Zazzau will continue to draw inspiration from the life and works of the Kuliyan Zazzau, and to strive, in all they do, to live by the personal and social values and standards he lives and sets for himself as leader.

Suleiman demanded the youth to hold leaders they elected to show real commitment to reducing youth unemployment, insecurity and poverty.