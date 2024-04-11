Justice Belgore left indelible mark on nation’s legal system, says DG NILDS

The ate retired Justice of the Court of Appeal, Ahmad Olarewaju Belgore’s illustrious career and dedication to upholding justice have left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s legal system.

Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, the Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), made this in condolence message on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Ilorin Branch, Kwara, Kamaldeen Gambari, announced his death on Tuesday.

Sulaiman said that he was deeply saddened and shocked by the news of the passing of retired Justice.

According to him, Belgore’s demise is an immense loss not only to his family but also to the entire legal community and the people of Kwara.

“His contributions to jurisprudence and commitment to the rule of law have earned him respect and admiration throughout his tenure.

“During this difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with his family as they navigate through this profound loss,” he said.

Sulaiman expressed his condolences to the family and people of Kwara for the loss of a distinguished son and legal luminary.

The DG prayed that Belgore’s legacy will continue to inspire and guide the nation in its pursuit of a more just and equitable society.

Belgore who was born on April 18, 1953, retired as the Justice of Court of Appeal on April 18, 2023 at the age of 70.

Upon his appointment as Justice of the Court of Appeal in 2006, (Ekiti Division) he served as Presiding Justice, Sharia Panel of the Court of Appeal in 2008 and by 2015,

He was appointed member, Body of Benchers of Nigeria in 2015 and later appointed Life Bencher, February in 2021.

Belgore bagged his first degree in Islamic Law at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, between 1975 and 1978 and proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos state between 1978 and 1979.

He served as Judge of the High Court of Justice, Kwara between 1990 to 2006, Resident High Court Judge, Offa Judicial Division of Kwara between 1994 and 1999.

Belgore who also served as Chairman, Special Miscellaneous Offences Tribunal in Abuja, went on secondment to the Judiciary of the Republic of The Gambia and was appointed as Justice of Appeal, The Gambia Court of Appeal.

In The Gambia, Belgore served as the Justice of the Supreme Court of The Gambia, in acting capacity until December 2005. (NAN)

By EricJames Ochigbo