Justice Bage exhibits excellence in election matters – Ariwodola

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has described former Supreme Court Justice, Sidi Bage, as “a courageous judge who exhibited excellence in election matters”

Ariwoola stated this in Abuja at a book launch in honour of the retired Justice who is currently the Emir of Lafia.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the CJN was represented at the event by the Chief Judge of Plateau State Justice Lazarus Dakyen.

He said the book titled: “Electoral Law and Process in Nigeria” documented Bage’s wealth of knowledge in election matters and will be a veritable reference point in resolving electoral disputes.

Ariwodola added that the book came at the auspicious time the nation required additional inputs in the administration of electoral laws.

“ The book is timely and it would serve as an essential instrument and a reference point to students of electoral jurisprudence,” he said.

The CJN, therefore recommended the book for institutions and individuals to update their knowledge about electoral processes and the law.

Earlier, the Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mr Ahmed Audi, said the corps is in support of all efforts towards achieving safer electoral process in the country.

He said the Corps would continue to play its parts in the enforcement of laws that would help in achieving election integrity.

The representative of the Inspector-General of Police and AIG In charge of Force Intelligence, Mr Abdul Yari, said, Police are critical stakeholders in law enforcement, including electoral laws.

Yari who described the celebrant as father, said the Police would support the Sidi Bage Centre for Law Enforcement Studies to achieve its goals.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, represented by his Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs urged legal practitioners to make efforts at broadening the scope of electoral jurisprudence.

Sule said electoral jurisprudence would help in addressing some of the challenges faced in the election disputes.

The book reviewer and the Director-General, Nigeria Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), Prof. Taofeeq Ladan, said the book will help readers to update their knowledge of electoral laws.

He said the twelve-chapter-page book assesses the modest contributions of the celebrant to electoral jurisprudence.

Ladan said the book will contribute towards enhancing election integrity in the country,

NAN reports that the event was organised by the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, to raise funds for the administration of Sidi Bage Centre for Law Enforcement Studies.

The Centre is under the University`s Faculty of Law(NAN)

By Ahmed Ubandoma