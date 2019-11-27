JUST IN: Zamfara governor assents to law repealing jumbo pension for ex-governors, speakers

Zamfara state governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has signed the bill, passed on Tuesday by the state House of Assembly, banning the payment of jumbo allowances to former governors, deputy governors, ex-speakers, deputy speakers and other past political office holders in the state.

The repeal of the law followed a letter by the immediate past governor, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar and a reminder, that followed 72 hours later, demanding for the payment of N10 million monthly upkeep allowances, which he claimed had accrued to many months.

In a twist on Tuesday however, the state assembly passed a law, which scaled first, second and third readings, to abrogate the law that Yari claimed was amended and assented to on the 23rd of Marching, 2019.

Assenting to the new law, the governor said he would use the mega allowances going to the ex-government officials to build the teeming unemployed youths in the state.

