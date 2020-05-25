JUST IN: WHO suspends use of chloroquine for COVID-19 patients

Share the news













The World Health Organization (WHO), has announced temporary suspension of clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Addressing a virtual press conference in Geneva on Monday, the Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, disclosed that the WHO-backed trials were “suspended while the safety is reviewed”.

“It’s important to continue to gather evidence on the efficacy and safety of hydroxychloroquine.

“We want to use it if it’s safe and efficacious, reduces mortality, reduces the length of hospitalization without increasing adverse events,” WHO Chief Scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, further explained.

