JUST IN: Tribunal rejects INEC’s request to strike out Atiku’s petition for excluding Osinbajo

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Abuja on Wednesday refused a motion by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to strike out of the petition by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for excluding Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as a party to the petition.

In its first ruling on a motion filed by INEC, the Tribunal held that Osinbajo could only be classified as interested party, but not a necessary and unavoidable party, as claimed by INEC.