JUST IN: Third Nigerian governor, Makinde tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the governor himself has announced.

He made the disclosure on his Twitter handle, @seyiamakinde Monday evening.

“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate,” he tweeted.

Makinde appointed for Chief Medical Director of University College, Ibadan as head of COVID-19 Task Force.

“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully.

“Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe,” Makinde added.