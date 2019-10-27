JUST IN: Supreme Court fixes Atiku’s appeal for hearing Oct. 30

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has fixed Wednesday, October 30, 2019, to hear the Appeal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku and his running mate, Mr Peter Obi, against the judgment of the Appeal Court.

Newsdiaryonline recalls that the PDP and Atiku, in September, formerly filed 66 grounds of appeal against the judgment of the presidential election tribunal, which affirmed the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the appeal, Atiku and PDP stated that the panel of the presidential election tribunal erred in law “when they relied on “overall interest of justice” to hold that Buhari’s exhibits R1 to R26, P85, and P86 were properly admitted in evidence.”

Atiku and his party therefore asked the Supreme Court to set aside the judgment of the tribunal and grant the prayers sought by them.