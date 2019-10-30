JUST IN: Supreme Court dismisses Atiku’s petition

The Supreme Court at its sitting on Wednesday, dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Mr Peter Obi, challenging the election of Muhammadu Buhari as president during the February 23, 2019 presidential election.

ChannelsTV reports that Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, who led a seven-man panel dismissed Atiku’s appeal for lacking in merit.

According to Justice Muhammad, the panel read through all documents and exhibits filed by both parties in the matter but found out that the PDP and Atiku’s appeal lacked merit.

The CJN however said that the reason for the Court’s decision would be made known on a latter date.

The 7-man panel was headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice IbrahimTanko Mohammed and members included Bode Rhodes-Vivour, Olukayode Ariwoola, John Okoro, Aminu Sanusi, Ejembi Eko and Uwani Abba-ji.