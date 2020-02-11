JUST IN: Supreme Court affirms Lyon winner of Bayelsa guber election

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal, which affirmed David Lyon as governor of Bayelsa.

It also dismissed the appeal filed by Senator Heineken Lokpobiri for lacking in merit.

The unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Okoro, affirmed that the Appeal Court was right in holding that Lokpobiri filed his petition outside the 14 days allowed by law.

Lokpobiri had claimed at the Supreme Court that he won the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bayelsa governorship primaries, which held on September 4, 2019.

With reports by ChannelsTV