JUST IN: Sultan declares Sunday as Eid-el-fitr

Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar has declared Sunday as Eid-el-fitr day in Nigeria.

Sultan’s declaration followed the submission by the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs and the National Moon Sighting Committee, that no report was received from various Moon Sighting Committees across the country, to confirm the sighting of the New Moon of Shawwal 1441AH, as at Friday, 22nd May, 2020, equivalent to the 29th day of Ramadan 1441AH.

The Council therefore said Saturday, 23 May, 2020 is the 30h day of the month of Ramadan 1441AH.

The declaration is contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to Sultanate Council, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Friday.

“Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has accepted the report and accordingly declared Sunday 24th May, 2020 as the first day of Shawwal 1441AH. (Day of Eid-El-Fitr).

The Sultan, while felicitating with the Muslim Ummah, urged them to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the Country.

