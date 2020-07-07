JUST IN: Senate passes sexual harassment bill

Share the news















By Haruna Salami

The Senate, Tuesday afternoon, passed a bill for an Act to make comprehensive provisions, for the prohibition and punishment of sexual harassment of students by educators in tertiary educational institutions and related matters 2020.

The bill, which was sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, received overwhelming support of the members.

In his remarks after the passage of the bill, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan congratulated all the members for what he termed, “landmark legislation” that the 9th Senate had passed.

“We have to protect our daughters, sister and mothers from predators.

“In the process we wanted a fair means of determining what offence somebody is accused of.

“So, it’s a balanced legislation. We want our tertiary institutions are peaceful centres of learning”, Lawan said.

