JUST IN: Senate passes N10.805trn revised 2020 budget

Share the news













The Senate, during plenary on Thursday, passed the revised 2020 Appropriation Act of N10,805,544,664,642.

The development is coming a day after the House of Representatives, passed same.

A breakdown of the figure shows that the sum of N2,488,789,433,344 is for capital expenditure and recurrent non-debt expenditure has N4,942,269,241,984.

The executive also allocated N422,775,979,362 for statutory transfer, while N2,951,710,000,000 was budgeted for debt service, ChannelsTV reports.

Details later…

Related