JUST IN: S/Court sacks Bayelsa Gov-elect, Lyon

The Supreme Court, on Thursday sacked the governor-elect of Bayelsa, David Lyon, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

The apex court sacked Lyon for presenting a running mate with a fake certificate in the governorship election, held on November 16, 2020.

Justice Ejembi Ekwo, who delivered the unanimous judgment, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Mr Lyon.

Ekwo also ordered that a fresh certificate of return be issued to the governorship candidate with the highest votes cast and wide geographical spread in the election.