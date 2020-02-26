JUST IN: S/Court dismisses Lyon, APC’s review application, awards N10m cost

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, dismissed an application filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state, and its governorship candidate, David Lyon, to review its judgment, which sacked Lyon and his deputy, Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.

ChannelsTV reports Justice Amina Augie, who read the judgment, as holding that the application lacked merit and the decisions of the court were final, adding that the applicants failed to point out errors, stating that the judgment is final for all ages.

“There must be an end to litigation even if we review this judgment, every disaffected litigant will bring similar applications and the finality of Supreme Court judgments will be lost.”

She described the applications as frivolous, vexatious and awarded the cost of N10 million against the applicants to be personally paid by their counsel.

Justice Augie added that the counsels of the APC and Mr Lyon are to each pay Governor Douye Diri, his deputy Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and the PDP the same N10 million.

