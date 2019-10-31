JUST IN: NUJ suspends ex-president, 2 zonal VPs

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has suspended the immediate past president of the union, Mr Abdulwaheed Odusile and a sitting Vice President (VP) in charge of Zone C, Petrus Obi, for alleged anti-union activities.

Others suspended are the Zone C vice president of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), an affiliate of the NUJ, Chibota Edozie, as well as Ms Ngozi Agbo of Enugu State Council of the union.

Confirming the news to Newsdiaryonline in a telephone conversation, the National Auditor of the Union, Muhammad Tukur said the suspension of the four members was adopted by the National Executive Council, NEC, currently ongoing in Lokoja, Kogi state.