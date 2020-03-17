JUST IN: New coronavirus case confirmed in Lagos

A new case of coronavirus (COVID-19), has been confirmed by the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

The third of the cases in Nigeria, the Health Ministry broke news of the new case, involving a 30 year old Nigerian female, on its Twitter page, Tuesday.

While explaining that the victim returned from the United Kingdom on March 13, observed self-isolation and developed symptoms, thereby testing positive, the Ministry added that the patient was receiving treatment at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

It added that contact tracing of all passengers and those who may have come in contact with this latest case, has commenced. NAN