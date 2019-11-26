JUST IN: MPC retains policy rate at 13.5%

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, has again retained the Monetary Policy Rate at 13.5%.

The CBN governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this during a press conference at its headquarters in Abuja, after the Committee’s meeting on Tuesday.

According to him, the committee unanimously voted to retain the MPR, after the rates were reduced from 14 percent to 13.5 percent in March 2019, the first time the MPR was reduced since July 2016.

With reports by ChannelsTV