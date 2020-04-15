JUST IN: Kano confirms 5 new cases of #COVID19

The Kano state government, says it confirmed five new cases of Coronavirus, #COVID-19.

Confirming this on his twitter handle on Wednesday, @dawisu, governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s Media Aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, tweeted that the cases had risen to nine.

“The Kano State Ministry of Health @KNSMOH has announced 5 new additional Covid-19 cases in the State. Making it a total of 9 confirmed positive cases. The 5 new cases were all traced to the index case.

”As at 10:25 am, 5 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the State,” he tweeted.