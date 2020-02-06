JUST IN: INEC deregisters 74 political parties

By Ibrahim Muhammad

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday deregistered 74 of the 91 registered political parties that partook in the 2019 general elections.

Newsdiaryonline on January 30, reported that the electoral umpire was verifying all political parties, registered with it, for the purpose of deregistering the less active ones.

In confirmation of our report, the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, during a press conference in Abuja, said the electoral body’s action fell within the ambit of the constitution.

Details later…