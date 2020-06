Share the news













Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party, on its Twitter handle, @OfficialPDPNig announced the development Friday afternoon.

“Breaking News! The governor of Edo State, H.E. @GovernorObaseki has defected to our great Party, the @OfficialPDPNig. The declaration was made this afternoon at the state Secretariat of our party in Benin city, Edo State. Power to the people. #EdoIsPDP,” the party tweeted.

Details later…

