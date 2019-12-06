JUST IN: DSS allegedly attempts to re-arrest Sowore

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Friday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, allegedly attempted to re-arrest Omoyele Sowore, shortly after the end of proceedings.

Sowore, was released by the DSS at 7pm on Thursday, and back in court for the commencement of his trial on the charge of treasonable felony, Friday morning.

Daily Trust reports that when Sowore was making his way out of the court, DSS operatives made attempts to whisk him and his co-defendants, Olawale Bakare, away.

With reports by Daily Trust