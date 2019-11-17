JUST IN: Despite vacation of court order, Interpol quizzes Adoke in Dubai

The Interpol, in spite of vacation of warrant of arrest by the court, has held a former attorney-general of the federation, Mr Mohammed Adoke in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

A federal capital territory (FCT) high court in Abuja had granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s request to issue a warrant of arrest against Adoke and four others on April 17, 2019, over the controversial OPL 245 deal, executed by the federal government in 2011.

An application by Adoke’s lawyers, filed before Justice D. Z. Senchi, for the vacation of the warrant, was granted on October 25, 2019, where the judge declared it “null and void and of no effect whatsoever”.

TheCable reports that the first order was sent to Interpol by the Nigerian police, but the vacating order was not transmitted.

It further reports that the former AGF “arrived Dubai on Monday, November 11, for a scheduled medical check-up, but was quizzed by the Interpol and then taken into custody until a certified copy of the of the vacation order was produced.

Adoke recently published, “Burden Of Service: Reminiscences of Nigeria’s former Attorney-General”, detailing his role in the OPL 245/Malabu Oil deal.

(With reports by TheCable)