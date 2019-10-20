JUST IN: Davido, Chioma welcome baby boy

Chioma, fiancee of popular singer, David Adeleke AKA Davido, has delivered a baby boy.

Wassaup reports that Chioma gave birth on Sunday at an undisclosed hospital in United Kingdom State, UK.

The excited Assurance crooner made the announcement on his twitter page:

