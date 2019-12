A Kaduna High Court on Thursday, ordered the transfer of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife from the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, to a correctional home.

Justice Gideon Kudafa ruled that the decision is to enable their lawyers and doctors to have easy access to them.

He, therefore, adjourned the case to February 6th 2020, for the commencement of trial.

With reports by ChannelsTV.